Next Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Into Thursday

By Matt Hines
News Channel 25
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL TEXAS — The cold air mass that rolled through Saturday night is starting to modify as southerly winds take back over. This won't allow temperatures to be quite as cold tonight, but we should still make it into...

www.kxxv.com

