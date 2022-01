UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO