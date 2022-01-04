ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stream Team: Starting the new year with murder and mystery in Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood

By MJ Guthrie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurder? Intrigue? Sounds like the perfect way to start off a new year! With the holidays (mostly) behind her, Massively OP’s MJ is eager to get back...

The Stream Team: Yule join us for Lord of the Rings Online’s Frostbluff festivities, yes?

It’s holiday time again in LOTRO, and Massively OP’s MJ is set to start the annual collecting of coins in Frostbluff. She can never have too many: There are always fun seasonal goodies to get! Her hobbit is (always) ready to snarf some pies, set off fireworks, secure the keg, and shoo away the loitering folks about town. We hope Yule join us live at 8:00 p.m. for the Frostbluff festivities!
MMO Year in Review: Blackwood, New Genesis, and Burning Crusade (June 2021)

June was a packed month for MMOs as the summer deluge of releases was just getting started. We were treated to the launch of Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood chapter, mobile releases for Albion Online and RuneScape, and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Plus we got our hands on Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey and witnessed the shaky launch of World of Warcraft’s Chains of Domination, which didn’t quite recreate the mood of WoW Classic’s earlier Burning Crusade launch.
The Stream Team: Deepice differences in this year’s EverQuest II Frostfell

Frostfell is different this year! The questline starting off EQII’s major holiday event for the past few years is gone! What has taken its place? Massively OP’s MJ has always loved Frostfell, and she’s eager to see the new changes. Join us live at 3:00 p.m. to grab gifts from Santa Glug and check out the Deepice differences.
The Elder Scrolls Online: White Gold Tower Dungeon Location and Rewards

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Notably, dungeons have been a significant factor in returning player numbers, the dungeons have always been a great staple of the experience and as with any live service game, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. One of the dungeons that players have recently been obsessing over is a dungeon from the game’s past, the White Gold Tower and this guide will inform you of The Elder Scrolls Online White Gold Tower dungeon’s location and rewards.
These Elder Scrolls/Kung Pow Mashup Videos Nail the Elder Scrolls Games

Wonder how the Elder Scrolls games compare? Why not experience the differences through the medium of Steve Oedekerk’s Kung Pow! Enter the Fist?. No, you’re not still hung over, this is an actual thing and it’s absolutely amazing. YouTuber My Two Pence is mashing up footage from the Kung-Fu parody with in-game action from Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim to illustrate how radically certain mechanics vary between games.
The Elder Scrolls Online: How to Become a Werewolf

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. An area that players frequently mention about The Elder Scrolls series is the ability to become either a werewolf or a vampire and it is no different in the MMO, this guide will inform you of how to become a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online and the benefits it brings.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Taking A Look Back On 2021 And Head Towards 2022

Wow, what a year. I am still trying to wrap my head around everything that happened, not only in gaming but also in life. One of the games I played the most this past year has been The Elder Scrolls Online. From the Flames of Ambition new Champion Point system to the Blackwood Chapter introduction of Companions and Seals of Endeavor. ESO has kept things interesting. But what worked and what didn’t? Lets’ take a quick look at where things stand now and how well the Deadlands DLC did at wrapping up the year-long storyline.
The Stream Team: Preparing for Warframe’s The New War

Starting Warframe’s The New War is a big deal, and Massively OP’s MJ knows she must get ready for it. Once she begins, she won’t be able to stop or make any build changes, so she’s definitely not going to just jump straight in (a mistake she has made in the past!). Preparation is everything, so tonight MJ turns all her focus onto planning. Which Warframe should she use? Which weapons? And which mods? Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. to help MJ make her selections as Warframe streaming moves to its new night.
How to teleport to other players in The Elder Scrolls Online

If you want to explore the entirety of The Elder Scrolls Online’s world, you can do so in a number of ways. While running from one province to another or using a mount to adventure to each new zone is a viable option, it can be quite time-consuming. You could teleport to the scattered Wayshrines found throughout the many regions as well, but you will have to find them first. Another option is to teleport to other players, and you don’t even need to be in a guild to do so.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Where to Get Poultry

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. A particular resource of great importance for players at the moment appears to be poultry, with players wanting to obtain a vast quantity of the resource for their various needs in the experience. This guide will inform you where to get poultry in The Elder Scrolls Online and what it can be used for.
