Morgan Wallen says he’d be keen to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

By Matt Doria
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his collaboration with Lil Durk, ‘Broadway Girls’, made it to Number One on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart, Morgan Wallen has expressed an interest in linking up with Kendrick Lamar. The prospect was raised in an interview on the “social audio” platform Clubhouse, where Black comedian Druski...

hypebeast.com

J. Cole Reveals He Told Dr. Dre to Sign Kendrick Lamar

In a recent Nardwuar interview, J. Cole revealed that he told Dr. Dre to sign Kendrick Lamar. “The Human Serviette” caught up with Cole at Day N Vegas earlier this year for an in-depth chat. Surprising the Fayetteville rapper, Nardwuar asked if J. Cole was the person that...
CELEBRITIES
kfdi.com

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ is the best selling album of 2021

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is the best-selling album of 2021, despite the controversy surrounding the country star over his use of a racial slur. The 28-year-old’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies. Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Morgan Wallen, Currently No

Country star Morgan Wallen suddenly is sharing the No. 1 hip-hop chart spot with rapper Lil Durk. He'd like to work with Kendrick Lamar.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lil Durk should know better than to endorse Morgan Wallen

The Morgan Wallen redemption tour has its first hip-hop endorser. During a recent chat, Lil Durk decided it was time for hip-hop to help the world forgive Wallen for drunkenly yelling racial slurs last February, and it’s not clear if Durk knows Wallen is just using him. Durk publicly...
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Morgan Wallen: He Has a No. 1 Hip-Hop Hit With Lil’ Durk

You couldn’t have predicted this a year ago: Morgan Wallen is on top of the R&B/hip hop charts in Billboard this week with his collaboration with Lil’ Durk called “Broadway Girls.” Now Wallen says that he wants to work with Kendrick Lamar. Just after Christmas (12/29),...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

Music sales boosted by Morgan Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

NEW YORK — New data from the music industry confirms what a lot of people long suspected — 2021 was a very good year for Morgan Wallen, Adele and vinyl. MRC Data’s year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard, showed that Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Morgan Wallen Reflects On 2021, Thanks Fans, Friends

Morgan Wallen kicked of 2022 with a reflective and grateful post on social media directed to his fans, friends and anyone else who supported him in the wake of his career controversy last year. He wrote, “Thank you to everyone who believed in me and continued to believe in me,...
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES

