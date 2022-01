Bruce and Selina Are Good Frenemies in The Batman’s Full Trailer. A full new trailer for The Batman just dropped, and it shows us a whole lot more than before. This Gotham City looks as sprawling as the one on the Fox TV series, as sepia-toned as Batman Begins, and still possessing the requisite gargoyles and neon signs. And because this is a comic book movie, explosions. But it’s Bruce and Selina who take center stage. As Batman and Catwoman, they seem at first like partners, then fighting foes, then maybe…an arguing couple? While they appear to have different goals, they might have the same enemies to take down.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO