It was exactly on this day in 2020 when Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China. Today, we got the successor of that phone and two more phones alongside it under the all-new Xiaomi 12 series. The launch happened in China today, and three phones were launched, namely the Xiaomi 12X, 12, and 12 Pro, with the pricing in the same order as well. The Xiaomi 12X, as the name suggests, is a successor to the Xiaomi 11X. Interestingly, the 11X was just a rebadged Redmi K40, but this time, Xiaomi has launched the 12X first, so maybe the K50 is going to be a completely different phone. Anyways, let’s talk about each of the phones under the 12 series that launched today.

