There is now a growing possibility that the Cleveland Browns may be without running back Nick Chubb for their upcoming regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chubb came away from the Browns’ Week 17 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a rib injury. Following the result, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Chubb was “banged up” early in the game and “needed some rest.” The fourth-year running back finished the first half with a mere four carries, although he went on to tally for 58 rushing yards in the contest.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO