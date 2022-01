The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is currently facing the south after touching the daily high of $0.86 level. XRP/USD is currently falling below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages from the opening price of $0.85. At the time of writing, the bulls are having a hard time finding support as they move down towards the lower boundary of the channel. Therefore, traders can see that XRP/USD is gradually losing all the gains made few weeks ago but the bulls could attempt to see a bounce in the next positive movement.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO