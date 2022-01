Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $27.4. DOT/USD is currently trading at $25. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish, as it shows the coin experiencing a substantial drop in value. The price is declining, and the bearish momentum has been resurrected in recent days. Today’s fall was accompanied by a negative trend movement, as the market has become entirely bearish. The bulls have found themselves at a tremendous disadvantage because none of the previous supports had functioned for them. The price has plummeted unexpectedly to $26, and it may drop even lower next week.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO