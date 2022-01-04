Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO