Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

KOMU
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending...

www.komu.com

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz: Elizabeth Holmes ‘A Very, Very Charismatic Person’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA
stanford.edu

Stanford’s Bob Weisberg on Guilty Verdict for Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

It was the stuff of Silicon Valley dreams. Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University to launch the blood testing disruptor Theranos and built it to a $9 billion valuation. But the tech adage “fake it until you make it” didn’t quite work for this medical startup, and charges that the devices didn’t work mounted. Holmes and Ramesh Balwani, her onetime business and romantic partner, were indicted with 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Here, Stanford Law School Professor Robert Weisberg, a criminal law expert, discusses the verdict.
STANFORD, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
