UK inflation could exceed 7 percent this year to reach levels last seen in the 1990s – Times

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Inflation could exceed 7% this year to reach levels last seen in the 1990s,” as per the annual survey of economists by The Times. “Prices rose by 5.1 percent in the year to the...

www.fxstreet.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Euro area's inflation hits highest level in 25 years: statistics

BRUSSELS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record of 5 percent in December, the European Union's statistical arm Eurostat said on Friday. Preliminary data from Eurostat shows that this was the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997. It breaks the record of 4.9 percent set in November.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hospitality firms saw Omicron hit in December as service sector growth slowed

Problems faced by the travel, leisure and hospitality businesses across the UK deepened last month, according to a respected monthly survey.Growth in the service sector slowed to its lowest point since February, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surged through the country in December.The UK beat its previous record for reported daily coronavirus cases during the month and many people stayed at home in the run-up to Christmas, a vital period for the hospitality industry.Pubs and restaurants that would normally be hosting family meals, office Christmas parties and get-togethers instead faced a raft of cancellations.The closely watched IHS Markit CIPS...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

UK inflation: tell us what price rises you’ve seen on goods and services

Due to the pandemic, households in the UK have been hit by the highest rate of inflation for a decade with it hitting 5.1% in November 2021. We would like to hear about any increases in the cost of goods, services or items you have spotted across the country. Whether it’s school meals, activities or items from your local supermarket, share your tips with us.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Turkish Inflation Seen Hitting 19-Year Record Amid Lira Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation is expected to surge to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing. Data due Monday will show consumer prices rose for a seventh straight month to an annual 27.36%, compared to...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

UK Automotive Production Reaches Lowest Level Since 1984

Automotive production figures were “incredibly worrying” in November, as the UK produced the smallest number of new vehicles it has for the month since 1984. The country produced just 75,756 vehicles last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Worse still, it marked the fifth consecutive month of declining production.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Canada: Economy adds 54.7K jobs in December versus 27.5K median forecast

Canada added 54.7K jobs in December, above the 27.5K expected. CAD saw some kneejerk strength, though conditions have been choppy. The Canadian economy added 54.7K jobs in the month of December, above expectations for a 27.5K gain, though still a marked deceleration from the 153.7K jobs added in November, according to the latest release from Statistics Canada released on Friday. Canada saw 122.5K new jobs in full-time employment, whilst part-time employment fell 67.7K. The unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, below expectations for it to remain unchanged.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Jobless claims tick up to 207,000 but remain near half-century low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits remained near a 52-year low last week, even as an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the super contagious omicron variant threatened to undermine the economy's recovery. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended...
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UK house sales to first-time buyers reach highest for 19 years

The number of UK first-time homebuyers has hit its highest level since 2002, according to a new estimate. Despite the uncertainty generated by the pandemic and strong house price growth, the number of first-time buyer transactions in 2021 is estimated to be 408,300, according to Yorkshire Building Society. That would...
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at the mercy of US inflation and Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cable at the mercy of US inflation and Omicron, correction seems imminent. Omicron may be peaking in London – but the Federal Reserve's urge to tighten is still rising. These two forces will likely remain in play in the upcoming week, featuring all-important US inflation and retail sales data, GDP from the UK and a covid-watch. Read more...
CURRENCIES

