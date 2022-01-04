ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Heat service calls in cold weather

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart taking care of your car before cold weather conditions begin. Gov. Beshear speaks...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Heartland Sports
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
CNN

Attorneys ask to delay state trial of officers charged in George Floyd's death

(CNN) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys representing the three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd's death filed a joint motion on Friday, asking the court to again delay the start of the state trial for the former officers in March due to the upcoming federal civil rights trial for the former officers set to begin later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy