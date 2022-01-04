ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMD Closures and Cancellations for Tuesday, January 4, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
The following are known closures and delays previously published and in effect for today:

College of Southern Maryland:( La Plata, Prince Fredeirck, Indian Head, Hughesville and Leonardtown Campuses) College of Southern Maryland (CSM) campuses will close Tuesday, Jan. 4, due to inclement weather. Online classes/services will continue as scheduled. Faculty and staff should work remotely. Essential employees should check with their supervisors.

Anne Arundel County:

Due to the forecast for significant inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, January 4. A Code Red is in effect for employees. Unit III personnel must report to their work locations as required.

Calvert County:

Calvert Schools to stay closed on Tuesday

Calvert Co. Offices to remain closed Tuesday

Charles County:

Charles Co Government remains closed Tuesday

Charles Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, no virtual

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division: NSWC IHD Maryland sites will be CLOSED Tuesday, 4 Jan. Telework employees should continue to work. Essential personnel should check with their supervisor before reporting to work. Power is out on Indian Head and Stump Neck sites and all MWR facilities are closed tomorrow as well

Prince George’s County:

Due to inclement weather, PGCPS will be closed Tuesday, January 4 on a Code Yellow. Virtual learning is canceled. Student meal distribution will resume Wednesday, January 5, and Thursday, January 6 at all school sites.

Wednesday — Breakfast and lunch, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday — Breakfast and lunch for two days, 10 a.m. – noon

St. Mary’s County:

SMCPS to remain closed Tuesday

NAS Patuxent River Operating under Four-Hour Delayed Arrival/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status

St. Mary’s County Government Offices:

  • The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County regular business meeting is canceled. Additionally, the Public Hearing to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for new uses Solar, Major and Solar Minor is canceled and will be rescheduled. A formal notice for this rescheduled Public Hearing will be forthcoming.
  • All Recreation and Parks activities, programs and facilities, including the Wicomico Shores Golf Course, Museum sites, and Wellness and Aquatics Center at the College of Southern Maryland are closed.
  • All three Senior Activity Centers (Chancellors Run, Garvey and Northern) are closed. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.
  • The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers are closed.
  • The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit operations are closed.
  • Circuit Court is closed.
  • District Court is closed.
  • St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park and Leonardtown) are closed.
  • St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) administrative offices are closed.
  • The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) offices, COVID testing and vaccine sites are closed.

For information about snow removal on county-owned roads, visit the snow removal map here: http://ow.ly/BvBm50Hm0q6 .

St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Due to expected overnight freezing, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, January 4, 2022. All offices will open at 10:00 am.

