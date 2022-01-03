ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kuemper Principal Haefs resigns for position at Gehlen

By Times Herald Staff
carrollspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Haefs, who’s served as Kuemper Catholic High School principal since the 2016-17 year, is leaving that position in order to become principal at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars beginning Jan. 17. Kuemper Catholic School System announced Haefs’ resignation in a news release on Thursday....

www.carrollspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenewsleaders.com

Hansen resigns as high school principal

Sartell High School Principal Sascha Hansen resigned, the district announced Jan. 3 in an email to parents. The Sartell-St. Stephen school district will begin a search for an interim principal immediately and will then conduct a search for a new principal in late winter. Until an interim principal is named,...
SARTELL, MN
nwestiowa.com

Gehlen pupils share 'Pause for Positivity'

LEMARS—The holiday season calls for gratitude at Gehlen Catholic School, and this year, the Jays upgraded and uploaded their thankfulness. The LeMars school always stresses reflection during the month of Thanksgiving, development director Amy Jungers said, but she wanted to take it to the next level this November. All month long, the school posted a series of short videos to its Facebook page called “Pause for Positivity.”
EDUCATION
erienewsnow.com

St. Luke Hires New Principal

Erie Catholic School System has hired Donald Fuller as principal of St. Luke School. Fuller had been acting as Interim Principal since December and has been hired as a permanent replacement. Erie Catholic School System President, Bridget Philip believes Fuller will be a welcome addition to the St. Luke campus.
ERIE, PA
vestaviavoice.com

Dressback named interim principal at VHECH

In a special called meeting on Monday, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education named Lauren Dressback the interim principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights for the rest of the 2021-22 school year. Dressback most recently served as assistant principal at Liberty Park Middle School following several years as a...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
algonaradio.com

Algona School Board Discusses Adding Asst. Principal Position

The Algona School Board discussed the possibility of adding an Assistant Principal position to the middle school building during their December meeting. Superintendent Joe Carter spoke to the board about why the district could use a person in that position. Carter says from a financial standpoint, the district can afford...
ALGONA, IA
essexnewsdaily.com

School’s assistant principal is introduced

IRVINGTON, NJ — At the Irvington Board of Education’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 22, members were able to have a meet and greet with Edward LaPierre, the new assistant principal at Mount Vernon Avenue Elementary School in Irvington. Smiling and waving hello enthusiastically via the Zoom platform, Board of Education members gave LaPierre a warm welcome into their Irvington family.
IRVINGTON, NJ
nwestiowa.com

Gehlen Catholic raises $3,600 for project

LEMARS—Gehlen Catholic School needed to raise $1,200 to fund its annual Advent Gift Bag Service Project. The student body instead hauled in $3,600. “It was amazing,” said Alissa Schipper, Gehlen Catholic’s director of campus ministry. The Christmas season service project has been a tradition at the school...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
carrollspaper.com

New principal reflects on first semester

Formerly a student at the Irwin-Kirkman School District, Shelly Christensen has returned to the area this year as principal for IKM-Manning Elementary and Middle School. Christensen spent her whole life working as a teacher and now has one semester under her belt as a principal. Education runs in Christensen’s family,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Education#English Language Learners#Hinton High School#Activities#Church#Remsen#St Ambrose University
Shawano Leader

5 Primary Responsibilities of a Principal as a Leader

When it comes to forming the foundation of a school’s atmosphere, everyone looks up to a principal. Their role demands skilled and capable leadership, in which they actively work to build a community and promote better education and discipline within the academic facility. Moreover, they must know how to cooperate and coordinate with school teachers, students, parents, and other staff members. A principal with good leadership will improve the academic environment and create a healthy and positive atmosphere between the students and staff.
EDUCATION
myrecordnewspaper.com

Paul Essian named principal of the year

BY STACY SOBOTKA Paul Essian (Submitted photo) Hevel Elementary School Principal Paul Essian has been named the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association’s (MEMSPA) Region 6 Principal of the Year. A short video was. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
madisoncountyjournal.com

Charter school seeks principal

A local nonprofit has begun a nationwide search for the principal of their proposed charter school set to open in Canton next year. The Ridgeland-based nonprofit SR1 will run the school. SR1 serves students in Central Mississippi counties from kindergarten to 12th-grade to promote college access and success, said Dorlisa...
EDUCATION
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Schools Update: Full List of Principals and Assistant Principals, Interim Principal at East Bladen, Job Vacancies

Bladen County Schools has undergone some administrative changes in the last year. A new superintendent, Dr. Jason Atkinson, replacing previous Dr. Robert Taylor, new principals, new assistant principals, and relocated principals and assistant principals. With all of these changes, BladenOnline decided to provide our readers with an updated list of administrators.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carrollspaper.com

Support for great journalism builds our community

Starting the year, we weren’t sure what the future held. The last five years have been challenging for independent community newspapers like ours as digital disruption turned our industry inside-out. More than 80 newspapers closed during the pandemic, including a half-dozen in county seats across Iowa. That’s erosive to a community’s foundation, it weakens informed democracy, and it turns neighbors into strangers.
SPORTS
Mollala Pioneer

MHS principal plans relocation

Brad Berzinski will leave the district at the end of the school year to be closer to family in MinnesotaMolalla High School principal Brad Berzinski announced he will be leaving his post at the end of the 2021-22 school year to relocate back to Minnesota to be closer to family. He is the second district administrator to announce an exit at the end of the year. In early December, Molalla High Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kristen Rott announced she'd be leaving at the end of the school year as well. Berzinski said it was a tough decision. "This...
MOLALLA, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Changing COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Surge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese has updated its COVID-19 guidelines. It is now requiring masks during Mass for priests, deacons, ushers, lectors, cantors and choir members. Parishioners are also encouraged to wear masks. The diocese is also urging anyone who is “eligible, to get COVID vaccines and booster shots as an act of love for all people, especially the most vulnerable.” Parishes are being asked to cancel all in-person events except for Mass. Mass will still be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
1380kcim.com

Kuemper High School Principal, Pete Haefs, Leaving Kuemper To Join Gehlen Catholic School System

The Kuemper Catholic School System announced today (Thursday) that Kuemper High School Principal, Pete Haefs, is resigning to take a position with a northwest Iowa school. Haefs is to become principal for Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars effective Jan. 17. Haefs is a graduate of Hinton High School and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to be closer to family. His wife, Mendy, is a language arts/technology teacher at Kuemper Middle School and will be completing the school year before relocating. President, John Steffes, says, “We thank Mr. Haefs for his five-plus years of service to Catholic education at Kuemper. We wish him well in continuing his service to the Church and in our diocese.” PreK-8 Principal, Ted Garringer, will serve as 7-12 principal for the remainder of the school year with Assistant Principal, Kathi Milligan, taking on the duties of PreK-6 principal.
CARROLL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy