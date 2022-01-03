Kuemper Principal Haefs resigns for position at Gehlen

Brad Berzinski will leave the district at the end of the school year to be closer to family in MinnesotaMolalla High School principal Brad Berzinski announced he will be leaving his post at the end of the 2021-22 school year to relocate back to Minnesota to be closer to family. He is the second district administrator to announce an exit at the end of the year. In early December, Molalla High Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kristen Rott announced she'd be leaving at the end of the school year as well. Berzinski said it was a tough decision. "This...

