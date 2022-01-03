ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado families begin to pick up pieces following winter wildfire

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

DENVER — Families and officials in Colorado began returning to their towns that were ravaged by last week's wildfires.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a news conference Sunday that over 1,000 homes were destroyed in the fires, which started on Thursday, and many more were damaged. The governor didn't have an exact figure on how many people were affected, but said it was in the "thousands."

Over the weekend, some families returned home and got a firsthand look at the damage. Burned cars and scorched homes were covered in snow.

"For many, this seems like a surreal experience," Polis said. "It's a shock, and the reality hasn’t even set in for a lot of people."

Polis added that residents will have a long road ahead of them.

As of Sunday afternoon, only two of the 35,000 people who were evacuated from their homes are unaccounted for, according to officials.

One of the missing persons is a woman from Superior, Colorado, who was reported missing by her family, and the other is a man near Marshall, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it has been "a very difficult search" since the locations are still deep in debris and snow.

There were 600 homes without power outside the burn zone as of Sunday, and they are expected to regain power by end of day, the sheriff's office said. There are 1,000 homes within the burn zone without power, according to the sheriff.

Xcel Energy Colorado said that natural gas service has been restored for 1,200 customers in the Superior and Louisville areas, and more households will see service restored by Tuesday.

Deanne Criswell, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a former Colorado firefighter, surveyed the damage Sunday and reiterated support from the federal government. There were already 100 FEMA agents on the ground in the area, according to Criswell.

"That number will grow over the coming days and weeks," she said during the news conference.

Polis said abnormal weather was a factor, as dry grassland fueled the fire.

"Most times around Christmas and New Year's, we would be under 6 inches or a foot of snow," the governor said.

Polis said historic wind gusts of up to 110 miles per hour caused the fire to spread through several counties.

An official with direct knowledge of the investigation said that as of Monday afternoon, investigators probing the cause of the Marshall Fire have not found any evidence directly tying the fire to an act of arson. "While the FBI has helped in the form of performing interviews and evidence collection, we should not read too far into this at this juncture," the official said. "The federal criminal investigators have and will take a backseat in this probe until evidence has been found directly tying the cause to criminal arson. The snow on the ground has made the evidence gathering process very slow."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

First confirmed casualty of devastating Colorado wildfire identified

DENVER — Officials have identified the first confirmed casualty of a devastating wildfire in Colorado. Partial human remains found Wednesday at a home in unincorporated Boulder County destroyed by the Marshall Fire have been identified as Robert Sharpe, 69, "based on DNA analysis and scene circumstances," the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said in a statement Friday.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
WGAU

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
HEALTH SERVICES
WGAU

Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off

BOSTON — (AP) — A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast on Friday, snarling air travel, crushing commutes and giving a one-day respite to school districts struggling to keep kids in the classroom as coronavirus cases surged. Schools...
BOSTON, GA
WGAU

Coronavirus: Snow leopard at Illinois zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — An 11-year-old snow leopard at an Illinois zoo died after suffering COVID-19-induced pneumonia, officials announced Thursday. Rilu, who has been at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, began showing symptoms in early December, WMBD-TV reported. The zoo announced the big cat’s death on its Instagram account.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
WGAU

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

States and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since a federal program began, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday. The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and it...
HOUSE RENT
WGAU

1 person killed in Pennsylvania mine collapse

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed after a mine collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, officials said. The collapse was reported after 3 p.m. EST at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn mine in Springhill Township, WPXI-TV reported. According to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
46K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy