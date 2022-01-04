ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of his holiday break

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid," The Tonight Show host wrote on...

AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
Carly Pearce to ring in the New Year with a performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Carly Pearce will be kicking off 2022 in style, by making her first-ever appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’. Pearce took to her official Instagram account to share the news, writing: “Well this is a total BUCKET LIST moment! Y’all tune in this MONDAY, January 3rd!!”. Her post included two diamond emojis, hinting that she is set to make her television debut of her hit song “Diamondback.” Diamondback is the lead single on Pearce’s latest album, which is a full-length version of her 29 EP project. Pearce co-wrote the song with her longtime friend and fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini.
NBC News

Hoda Kotb says she tested positive for Covid

"TODAY"’s Hoda Kotb said she has tested positive for Covid-19. Kotb, who is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, said she is feeling good and is currently isolating at home. She told her fellow "TODAY" anchors that she is looking forward to getting back to work. Kotb’s positive...
Daily Mail

Anthony Callea reveals he's bedridden on a 'ridiculous amount of painkillers' after testing positive for Covid-19: 'I can't speak from all the coughing'

Anthony Callea has revealed in an essay-long post online that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old singer shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday and detailed his experience with the virus, before slamming the Australian government's handling of the pandemic. 'You know when people say to you 'you...
The Hollywood Reporter

James Corden Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming ‘Late Late Show’ Episodes

James Corden announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the Late Late Show host revealed his breakthrough diagnosis. “I just tested positive for covid 19,” Corden wrote. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.” He also announced that CBS’ The Late Late Show “will be off the air for the next few days.” Corden’s positive test follows fellow late-night hosts also revealing their breakthrough diagnoses. Late Night host Seth Meyers announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine thanks to his vaccines...
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Sabrina Carpenter On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Singer Sabrina Carpenter stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 22-year-old talked about her new album and how her fans have yet to uncover the album title. She revealed that she’s hidden the name of her forthcoming fifth studio album in some of the work she’s already released. Kinda like you would with an Easter egg of some sorts I guess lol.
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 for a Second Time

Back in the studio! Andy Cohen returned to his SiriusXM show after taking a week off as he battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 53-year-old Bravo star revealed on Monday's Radio Andy he'd been quarantining for 10 days after testing positive for the virus for the second time. "I...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
