In the Los Angeles Rams win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams trailed for most of the game until they took the lead late in the final minutes to win 20-19. It was an entire team effort to put together the comeback after the setbacks of the first half. For starters, just before the half, when down by 10 points, safety Jordan Fuller came up with the interception needed and the offense followed by punching in a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown to cut the deficit to three. And then of course the fourth quarter heroics by Odell Beckham Jr to add to the obvious key plays. However, on the Rams.com Coaches show with Sean McVay, the coach acknowledges a less obvious pick for what he says is up there for defensive play of the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO