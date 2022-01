Dogs are infinitely trainable, so it makes sense that they occasionally pick up the habits and characteristics of other people and pets in their home. They’re great mimics!. When dogs are raised around felines, for example, they’ll often behave in distinctly cat-like ways. Whether they’re climbing a tree during a walk or curling up in a bed made for a much smaller animal, we are totally here for their adorable identity crises!

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO