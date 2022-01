GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs made the short trip over to Good Hope High School Friday night for a pair of varsity matchups and the two local squads split the area battles. The second-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders dominated Hanceville and collected a 69-20 win while the sixth-ranked Hanceville Bulldogs had to hold off a massive Good Hope scoring run in the fourth quarter to escape with a 66-60 win. Good Hope 69 – Hanceville 20 (varsity girls) The Lady Raiders scored early and often during their area matchup with Hanceville Friday night and put the Lady Bulldogs in a...

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO