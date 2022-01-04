ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 175 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 3 vs 161 day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China reported 175 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 3, up from 161 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 108 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 101 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where the capital city Xian has been on lockdown to try to control the spread of the disease. Zhejiang and Henan provinces also reported new cases.

China reported 54 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,841 confirmed cases as of the end of Jan 3. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Ella Cao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

