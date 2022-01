A week after saying he was pondering his and his team’s future following this losing season, Bobby Wagner said he is optimistic he will be back with the Seahawks in 2022. “In my mind, I don’t feel like this is my last time. I don’t feel like this is my last time putting on a Seahawks uniform. I don’t feel it’s my last time doing that,” the All-Pro linebacker and team captain said Wednesday, before Seattle (6-10) finishes its first losing season since 2011 at Arizona (10-5) Sunday.

