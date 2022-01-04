ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fix Steam Family Sharing not working issue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam Family Sharing is a great way to share your libraries with your friends and your family. However, many users, as of late, reported the Steam Family Sharing not working issue. In this post, we are going to see how you can resolve the issue with some very simple...

The Windows Club

Fix Discord stopped working in game on Windows PC

At times, some features of Discord such as audio, overlay, microphone fail to work when they open a game. But when they close the game and join the call, it works just fine. In this article, we are going to talk more about this particular issue and will see how to resolve it.
16 Easy Ways To Fix Xbox Controller Not Working On PC

Matching the power of a PC with the commodity of an Xbox controller is a delight. In theory, Xbox controllers should connect to a Windows PC without issue. After all, Microsoft wants you to play on either console. But, sometimes it doesn’t work due to reasons, like problems with your...
The Windows Club

Fix SteamVR not working on Windows PC

If SteamVR is not working properly on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will help you troubleshoot the issue. SteamVR is a virtual reality system that enables you to experience VR games on your desktop. However, some users have complained that SteamVR is not working fine on their Windows PC. If you are one of those facing the same problem, this guide will help you fix the problem.
How to fix issues with Super People not launching properly

Super People has received a bit of attention since entering closed beta testing (which developers Wonder People have abbreviated to CBT) with unique mechanics that shake up the conventional battle royale genre. Yet as games with ‘beta’ prominently featured tend to have, there can be struggles with actually entering the game.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Bluetooth Transfer Not Working on Windows 10

If you need to share a single file from one device to another, sending it via Bluetooth is sometimes the fastest way. No need to search for a USB flash drive, add the file to an email, or upload it to a file transfer service—just pair your devices up and send the file over.
The Windows Club

Fix Windows Photo Enhancer not working

Microsoft Photos has an option to enhance the pictures you take with just a click using the Auto Enhance button. Some users are reporting that the Windows Photo Enhancer is not working on their PC. In this guide, we have a few solutions that work in fixing the issue. Microsoft...
The Windows Club

Fix Apex Legends Error Code 23 on PC

Here is a complete guide on how you can fix error code 23 on Apex Legends on Windows 11/10 PC. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game that is popular amongst gaming enthusiasts. However, it has its share of errors and bugs that prevent you from playing the game or put an obstacle in playing the game smoothly. One such error is error code 23 which is basically a launch error. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
The Windows Club

Fix Sleep Timer not working in Windows 11/10

Most people think that shutting your laptop down and putting it to sleep are the same processes, and to some extent, they are but when a computer is in sleep mode, all its running processes are stored in the RAM while when it is shut down, they are completely abandoned. Another difference is that Sleep on your PC is automated. This helps in the conservation of battery life while not stopping any tasks. You can also adjust the time intervals in which you want your PC to go to sleep, but some users have reported errors with their Sleep timer. They’ve experienced that despite having set a timer, the PC isn’t going to sleep. Today, we will be discussing how, if you’re facing this issue, you can remediate this.
The Windows Club

Connection to the Blizzard game server has been lost, Error Code BLZBNTBGS000003F8

In this post we will show you how to fix the Connection to the Blizzard game server has been lost error on Windows 11/10 PC. Battle.net is a desktop game launcher application using which you can install, update, and play games from Battle.net games on a Windows PC. However, you might encounter some errors and bugs like any other software or application.
The Windows Club

Fix You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers error

Here is the full guide on how you can fix the “You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers” error on Destiny 2. Destiny 2 is a popular multiplayer first-person shooter video game played by millions of gaming enthusiasts. However, it has its own share of errors and issues that players keep on experiencing once in a while. A lot of Destiny 2 players have reported experiencing the You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers error which prevents them from connecting to the Destiny 2 servers. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
The Windows Club

The Virtual Machine Management service encountered an error while configuring the hard disk

While installing an OS on Hyper-V virtual machine, you might come across an error saying The Virtual Machine Management service encountered an error while configuring the hard disk on virtual machine [virtual-machine-name]. You might also get an error code named 0x80070050. If so, you can follow this tutorial to know about the cause and fix the issue within moments.
trueachievements.com

Dead Cells developer working on a fix for unobtainable achievements

A whopping 46 new achievements were recently added to Dead Cells, the excellent roguelite from Motion Twin. Three of these achievements were quickly flagged as unobtainable, but the devs have assured us a fix is on the way. Two achievements from the Derelict Distillery title update (Born Sapper and Return...
maketecheasier.com

20 Ways to Fix Discord Screen Share Not Working on Mobile and PC

Screen sharing is a fantastic feature to have, especially on an app like Discord. You can use it to stream games, watch movies, and do a variety of other things. If you are seeing a black screen while sharing a screen on Discord or the screen share functionality is loading forever, the solutions listed below will help. The following solutions are applicable to both mobile (Android, iPhone) and PC, unless otherwise mentioned.
The Windows Club

Unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher

Are you unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher? If yes, this post is sure to help you fix it. This is an error message that most users are receiving while downloading the latest Minecraft updates via the Minecraft Launcher. Some users have also retried installing the updates but they received the same error message every time.
The Windows Club

Fix Firefox screen goes black in Windows 11/10

Sometimes, in the middle of your browsing session, your Firefox screen may go black. The issue is not just limited to a single website but all the tabs running under the browser window. Upon trying to restart the browser, all the menus and action items disappear from the browser making it inaccessible.
The Windows Club

Xbox Installer stuck at Making things awesome

When installing the Xbox App, if you see the Xbox Installer stuck with a progress bar saying Making Things awesome, then this post will help you resolve the problem. The error occurs when you download and install the Xbox Installer app or when you are reinstalling the Xbox app from the Microsoft Store. While Windows comes with Xbox App if you have uninstalled it earlier, and then try to reinstall the app.
gamepur.com

How to fix chat not working errors in Rainbow Six Siege

As is the case in many other team-based multiplayer first-person shooters, voice chat in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a key tool for you to use with your team to ensure your team is the one that comes out of the match victorious. Making callouts to where you see or hear the enemy makes a world of difference in this game where health is so easily taken away from someone sneaking up on you. If you are having issues with getting voice chat to work, that can quickly put you at a disadvantage. Here are some tips to try and fix it.
The Windows Club

Change default location of where Xbox app install games

Games take a lot of space, and if you are running out of space on the System Drive, then here is how you can change the default location of where the Xbox App installs games. You will have to take a two-step approach to set it up, but once done, you will not have to worry about space.
