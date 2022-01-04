Fix Steam Family Sharing not working issue

Most people think that shutting your laptop down and putting it to sleep are the same processes, and to some extent, they are but when a computer is in sleep mode, all its running processes are stored in the RAM while when it is shut down, they are completely abandoned. Another difference is that Sleep on your PC is automated. This helps in the conservation of battery life while not stopping any tasks. You can also adjust the time intervals in which you want your PC to go to sleep, but some users have reported errors with their Sleep timer. They’ve experienced that despite having set a timer, the PC isn’t going to sleep. Today, we will be discussing how, if you’re facing this issue, you can remediate this.

