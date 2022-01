The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most trusted and loved off-road vehicles in the world, and has for decades been the choice of hardcore adventurers, and paramilitary organizations. The new 300 Series has just hit international markets (we wish we were getting it in the US), and there's already a ton of companies modifying this SUV. Liberty Walk recently shared some renderings of what it has planned for the 2022 car, and we think it looks horrendous, but thankfully there are some level-headed people out there that know the Land Cruiser was built for going off-road, and not down to the local mall. Australian 4x4 accessory manufacturer TJM has just launched its full range of accessories for the 300 Series, and we're drooling.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO