Ansonia, CT

Ansonia Public Schools close for the rest of the week

By Morgan Cunningham
 6 days ago

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Ansonia Public Schools close for the rest of the school week, citing "considerable staffing issues."

The city's schools are set to reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022, says Superintendent Joseph DiBacco in a letter to families on Monday.

"We have 25% of staff out due to COVID and we had several bus drivers out as well which resulted in cancellation of transportation," writes Superintendent DiBacco, reflecting recent COVID surges.

Remote learning is not an option, according to Superintendent DiBacco, meaning extra days will be added to the end of the school year, now slated to complete on June 10, 2022.

