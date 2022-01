Last year was an exciting time for cryptocurrencies, and especially for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). Celebrities and institutional investors jumped on board, and major companies enabled crypto payments. The release of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) led the crypto to a record high just shy of $70,000. While BTC has fallen since then, it is clear that we are in a new era for crypto.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO