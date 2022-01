For a moment, just as the holiday season kicked into gear, New Year’s Eve was beginning to look somewhat normal. Other Half announced a big party at its Ivy City brewery in D.C., with a DJ and four hours of unlimited pours of its popular hazy IPAs for $150. Silver Lyan, the basement bar at the Riggs Hotel named the Best New American Cocktail Bar at last year’s Spirited Awards, planned to turn into a disco with dancing and an open bar until 2 a.m., also for $150. Barca, the popular wine bar on Alexandria’s waterfront in Virginia, pitched a soiree with appetizers, a paella buffet, a pair of drink tickets and “the best seat in the house” for Old Town’s annual firework display for $159.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO