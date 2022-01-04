ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio pot legalization group falls short on signatures

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group seeking to legalize possessing and growing marijuana in Ohio has failed to gather enough signatures to put the issue in front of state lawmakers.

Cleveland.com reports Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent Coalition to Legalize Marijuana Like Alcohol a letter Monday saying the group submitted 119,825 valid signatures. That’s 13,062 short of what was needed.

Group spokesperson Tom Haren says he’s confident enough signatures will be gathered before a Jan. 14 deadline.

Lawmakers will have four months to act on the proposal if enough valid signatures are collected.

The group can gather an additional 133,000 valid signatures to put a measure on a statewide ballot if lawmakers don’t act.

WKBN

