MIAMI (CBS) – Health officials are concerned about a possible twindemic because of surging cases of both the flu and COVID-19. For some patients, both infections are happening at the same time. Los Angeles detected its first case of what some are calling “flurona” at the Getty Center testing site. It’s not a new virus, it means a patient is infected with both the flu and the coronavirus at the same time. “Flurona is a compound word. It’s influenza – flu – and rona – which is the ending for coronavirus,” said Steve Farzam, chief operating officer of 911 COVID Testing. The...

