Public Safety

SEC Charges Medallion Taxicab Lender with Fraud

swfinstitute.org
 3 days ago

Medallion Financial Corporation is a growth-oriented publicly traded finance company (NASDAQ:MFIN) with positions in niche markets including consumer lending, commercial lending, and taxi medallion lending. On December 29, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Medallion Financial and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein of New York, NY,...

www.swfinstitute.org

MarketWatch

Medallion Financial stock plunges toward 13-month low after SEC discloses fraud charges

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN, -6.60% plummeted at much as 58.6% intraday Wednesday, before paring losses to be down 27.4% in midday trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the New York-based bank holding company and its Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein for engaging in "fraudulent schemes" to boost its stock price. The SEC's complaint alleges that from late 2014 through 2017, Medallion and Murstein engaged in "illegal touting" of its stock by paying media strategy company Ichabod's Cranium Inc. to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet.com. Ichabod's Cranium and its owner Lawrence Meyers were also charged by the SEC. "With Murstein's knowledge, Meyers and others created fake identities so their opinion pieces would appear credible to potential investors," the SEC said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that Medallion and Murstein fraudulently increased the carrying value of Medallion Bank (the Bank), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion, to offset losses relating to the taxicab medallion loans." The company responded by saying it didn't believe any of the SEC's allegations gave rise to securities violations. "We intend to vigorously defend against the SEC's unfounded charges and are confident we will be completely vindicated," the company said in a statement. Medallion's stock has still run up 25.2% this year, while the SPDR S&P Reginal Banking ETF.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Taxicab#Medallion Bank#Sec#Ichabod S Cranium Inc#Huffington Post
American Banker

N.Y. lender to taxi drivers sees shares slide after SEC sues

Shares of Medallion Financial plunged Wednesday after U.S. regulators accused the New York-based lender to taxi drivers of seeking to illegally boost its stock price amid intense competition from Uber Technologies and Lyft. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that after a string of banner years, Medallion floundered as the...
TRAFFIC
CFO.com

Taxicab Lender Manipulated Its Valuation and Touted Stock Illegally: SEC

This story was updated at 11:34 a.m. Eastern to include a statement from the company. When ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft decimated the taxi markets in major cities, the business of lending to taxicab owners and operators fell through the floor. Medallion Financial, whose core business was making loans backed by taxicab medallions (essentially, operating permits), saw its stock price nosedive.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

SEC Charges Founder Of Crypto Startup With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Australian citizen Craig Sproule, as well as the two startups he founded, Crowd Machine, Inc. and Metavine, Inc, for misleading investors about how he is going to use the proceeds of a $41 million initial coin offering (ICO) back in 2018. The SEC’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
