Former Deputy Charged With Stealing Nearly 100K From Family Member

A recently fired Tulsa County Deputy has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from his elderly father who had Alzheimer’s. Phillip Annis was fired last week, then arrested.

Investigators say Annis was responsible for his father’s account at a care facility. Instead, Annis stole $98,000 from the victim. Investigators say Annis had power of attorney for his dad, since June 2018 because of Alzheimer’s and other medical issues.

Police say Annis was in charge of his dad’s account at the care facility when DHS revealed the victim was more than $40,000 in debt to the facility because the bills weren't being paid.

The sheriff's office says Annis started with the department in June of 2019, and was placed on unpaid leave in October 2021 because of an internal investigation. Annis was fired last Wednesday and arrested the same day.

Annis has since bonded out of jail. He’s charged with financial exploitation.