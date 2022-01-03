ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports betting 101: Most common terms and wagers

Cover picture for the articleHere's your 101 guide to what's what. Below are some of the most common types of wagers in sports betting:. The simples of bets. Pick a winner. A bettor picks a team/side to win straight up. The favorite will have a minus (-) next to it, while the underdog will have...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
gamingintelligence.com

Delaware sports wagers climb to $121.3m in 2021

Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 34 per cent to $121.3m in 2021. The strong year-on-year growth came despite a 20 per cent drop in December wagers to $12.6m, which comprised $7.5m in sports wagers from the state’s three licensed casinos and $5.1m in wagers from Sports Lottery retailers.
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
dallassun.com

Online sports wagering launches in New York on Saturday

Legalized sports betting will make its biggest conquest yet when the state of New York goes live on Saturday, just in time for the final week of the NFL's regular season. The New York Gaming Commission has given approval for online bookmakers DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive to start accepting bets at 9 a.m. local time.
Citizen Online

FanDuel NY Sportsbook gives final chance at $100 early signup bonus

The long-anticipated launch of New York online sports betting is nearly here and FanDuel NY Sportsbook is giving prospective bettors one final chance to earn a $100 early signup bonus. Time is absolutely of the essence with this offer as it will no longer be accessible once FanDuel NY launches on Saturday. This offer presents bettors the chance to get started with $100 in site credit once the app launches.
Citizen Online

Harding: Aaron Rodgers' COVID takes should not affect NFL MVP vote

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com. Terrell Owens had the type...
Citizen Online

Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the...
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
Citizen Online

You can now sign up for DraftKings New York

DraftKings New York will launch its sportsbook platform Saturday morning, which means that time is short to obtain the maximum value in play with its pre-registration bonus offer. Given the immensely competitive nature of the New York online sports betting landscape, key operators like DraftKings NY are looking to establish early market dominance. To help accomplish this, DraftKings New York has launched its pre-registration process, which comes with an extra $100 free bet bonus.
