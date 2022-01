BOSTON (CBS) — The Antonio Brown situation in Tampa Bay is starting to get real ugly. After calling out Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on Wednesday night, Brown is now targeting Tom Brady’s good pal and personal trainer Alex Guerrero — and Brady himself. Brown stormed off the field during Sunday’s Buccaneers-Jets game in New Jersey, and has been in war of words with Arians since. The receiver maintains that he was injured and couldn’t play, and that Arians cut him because of that. He shared a text exchange with Arians where the coach acknowledged the injury leading up to last...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO