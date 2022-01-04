ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard 200: Adele’s ’30’ Reigns at #1 for Sixth Week

Cover picture for the articleAdele‘s domination of the US album tally just won’t let up. The superstar singer’s blockbuster ’30’ LP – which is led by Hot 100 chart-topper ‘Easy On Me’ – reigns at #1 on the Billboard 200 for its sixth week....

Billboard 200: Adele Ties For Longest-Running Female Album Of The Year

Adele continues her chart domination. This time around, she is tying a major record on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, her most recent album ’30’ sold a massive 212,000 equivalent album units this week. Of that sum, album sales comprised 180,500 units, while streaming units comprised...
Effingham Radio

Adele Earns 18th Week At #1 On Artist 100 Chart

It’s a milestone week for Adele, as she has now reached her 18th week at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. As she continues to be the top musical act in the U.S. due to continued success of her album 30, she also has two singles from the album that have now spent 6 weeks at #1.
Gephardt Daily

Adele’s ’30’ tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Adele’s “30” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble’s “Christmas,” followed by Taylor Swift‘s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 3, Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 5.
nowdecatur.com

Drake Is Billboard’s Top Artist Of The Year

With all the end-of-the-year charts making news, Drake looks to be at the top of them all. Billboard announced that he is their Top Artist of the Year. A few notable accomplishments include his album, Certified Lover Boy, it debuted at #1 and finished at #5 on the Billboard 200 of 2021.
cbslocal.com

It’s Official: Adele Had 2021’s Most-Loved Song & Album

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What was the music that fueled you throughout this trying year? If the survey results are to be believed, it was none other than Adele that gave music lovers life in 2021. The British singer’s new album “30” topped the list of the most beloved LPs,...
purewow.com

Adele’s Net Worth Is Going to Make Your Jaw Drop

With 15 Grammy Awards and 120 million record sales to her name, it's safe to say that Adele's net worth is thriving. The famed British artist first came on the scene with her debut album, 19, which gave us hits like "Chasing Pavements" and "Cold Shoulder." Then, she followed up with her record-breaking album, 21. And now, the 33-year-old singer is back in full force, gifting fans with new music and a tell-all interview. Her grand return will undoubtedly reflect positively on her net worth, but how did she earn her fortune? Here’s everything we know.
hot96.com

Adele joins exclusive chart club, thanks to ’30”s six-week stint at number one

Adele‘s new album 30 is enjoying a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, which has now allowed her to join an exclusive club. Adele has now spent 40 weeks at number one on the Top 200 over her career, counting 30‘s six weeks on top, plus 25, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and 21, which was number one for a record 24 weeks.
Billboard

Adele’s ’30’ Has Largest Annual Sales for Any Album Since 2018, Logs Sixth Week at No. 1 on Top Album Sales

Adele’s 30 locks up a sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 8). It’s the first album with six weeks in a row at No. 1 since Adele’s own 25 linked together seven straight weeks in the lead six years ago (Dec. 12, 2015 – Jan. 23, 2016-dated charts). 25 spent a total of 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on Top Album Sales.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
Rolling Stone

Madonna ‘Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of’ After Claiming Tory Lanez Ripped Off Her Song

Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.” In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.”  “Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
