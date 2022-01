U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene still has access to her official congressional account — @RepMTG — which was not found to have violated the company policies. A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement: “We permanently suspended the account you referenced(@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.” Greene had shared a tweet Saturday that included a misleading chart created from unverified data pulled from a government database. The post falsely said that there have been “extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO