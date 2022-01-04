Flashy return of Seahawks' offense comes too late in season

As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner aspires to stay on with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2022 season, and head coach Pete Carroll hopes that this will be the case in the end. In speaking during a press conference on Friday, Carroll touched on Wagner’s future in Seattle, where he noted that he wants the All-Pro linebacker to remain with the team.
Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
The Seahawks will close out their season tomorrow afternoon in Arizona. However, they are dealing with a slew of injuries and COVID-19 issues as the regular season comes to a close. The team just announced seven roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals, including right tackle Brandon Shell...
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process. Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium on Sunday after breaking his right fibula and dislocating his ankle. Diggs' ankle was put back into place, coach Pete Carroll said after the 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Carroll said...
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For a time this season, it looked like the partnership between Shane Waldron and the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t working. The offense that was supposed to evolve under Waldron’s watch as offensive coordinator and accentuate the skills of Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others was failing to meet expectations.
SEATTLE – The question seemed buried under 50 feet of drama and disappointment. For weeks now, folks have wondered about the future of the Seattle Seahawks while enduring the letdown of a losing season. Will quarterback Russell Wilson be back next season? What about coach Pete Carroll or general...
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
Comments / 0