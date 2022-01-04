ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Joe Judge Believes Giants are Well-coached

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

Giants head coach Joe Judge has never come out and absolved himself of any wrongdoing that might have contributed to the Giants suffering through a 4-12 record this season.

Nor should he. Judge has been far from perfect with some of his decisions that at the time might have seemed as though they were what was best for the team, only to have those decisions blow up in his face.

Those decisions he's made--or didn't make--are to be discussed in great depth in an upcoming article. Still, when one looks at the Giants and the numbers in various macro statistical categories, it's hard to justify endorsing Judge and his staff another season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heYFn_0dc02W0800

For example, average penalties per game are up from 5.1 last year to 5.3 this year, seventh-most in the league. And points scored per game are way down for the Giants, once again ranked 30th in the league (15.7 points per game), which is less than last year's 17.5 points per game scored.

Despite the team's deficiencies, Judge, who delivered an emotionally charged 11-minute soliloquy after his team suffered its fifth straight embarrassing loss in a row Sunday in a 29-3 blowout to Chicago, remains convinced that the Giants are headed in the right direction when asked Monday if he could detach himself from the Giants and scout the team objectively, would he conclude that the team, as currently constructed, is well-coached.

Judge paused for a few seconds and then said, "I would."

What followed was Judge's doubling down on his belief that the Giants have a solidified foundation to build a winning franchise.

"There are obviously some things we have to do better and I’m not going to sit here and hide behind anything. I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re perfect in anything," he said.

"I’m not going to go ahead and throw players under the bus or try to isolate coaches and look for a scapegoat. That’s not my style; that’s not what I’m going to do. But I’ve seen a lot of improvement from our players in a lot of different ways.

The Giants made a bunch of roster transactions, including moving their fourth round draft pick to injured reserve.

11 hours ago

Ron Rivera and Pat Shurmur chose to take the high road when asked about Joe Judge's 11-minute response about why people should still have faith in his Giants program.

13 hours ago

"Sometimes not all that is magnified, but I look at different things that show up with our team, I know the direction that we’re going. I know other teams as well in this league of how they scout us and what we do when we share information-wise sometimes with common opponents and things that happen. I’m very confident in the way that we’re pushing forward right now."

Judge was asked if the team is so well-coached and the foundation and culture are so solid, is it fair to conclude that the franchise requires a massive infusion of talent on the roster.

"I’m not going to make any statements right now that’s going to put any one of my players under the bus," he said, adding, "I think you understand how I’m answering that question based on how it was phrased.

"I’m going to tell you right now, if you’re looking for someone to go ahead and find a scapegoat and point a finger at someone, I’m not the guy who’s going to be the one to give you that answer you’re looking for."

Judge, who said he didn't regret spouting off at the mouth following an emotionally charged loss to the Bears Sunday, said his response was in acknowledgment of a direct question he received about why the fans should still have faith.

But if other people besides the fans interpreted his words as being directed at someone else, then so be it.

"People ask me a direct question, I give direct answers," he said. "Whoever’s listening is going to get a dose of the truth and I was honestly answering to the question to the fans – that’s what the question was asked for – but, obviously, the response can apply to a number of different areas."

Related
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
NJ.com

As Joe Judge’s seat gets hotter, a notable Giants player explained how the coach doesn’t seem worried about his job security

Since Joe Judge’s fiery, 11-minute, now-viral rant on Sunday, very few current Giants players have spoken out publicly in support of his (many) messages from that diatribe. The team was off on Tuesday, and the two players made available to the media on Monday — running back Devontae Booker and left tackle Andrew Thomas — said they hadn’t seen what he’d said yet.
NFL
Mercury News

Giants ownership quiet as players back Joe Judge ahead of season finale

The Giants on Wednesday respectfully declined an interview request for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to speak prior to Sunday’s finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium. So there will be no further clarity on Joe Judge’s job status approaching the end of his second season until at least...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season. Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks. ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has kept up the morale of his players this season through the ups and downs, with receivers Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor discussing how he has helped to instill confidence in them. “Good or bad, he’s always there to talk to you about all the little...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants should fire Joe Judge, ex-NFL GM says

Following the completion of Sunday’s Week 18 games, all eyes in the NFL will turn to Black Monday to see which head coaches and general managers will be handed pink slips. It’s all but a foregone conclusion the New York Giants are ready to move on from GM Dave Gettleman.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants safety Logan Ryan: HC Joe Judge 'is a passionate guy'

The New York Giants continue to create headlines for reasons other than winning or righting the figurative ship. One could argue the Giants have been the NFL's worst team during a five-game losing streak that saw them fall to 4-12, and head coach Joe Judge received widespread criticism from local and national analysts for a lengthy and emotional defense of his club he offered following last Sunday's loss at the Chicago Bears.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insiders explain why Giants won’t fire Joe Judge

As the New York Giants get ready for their regular-season finale Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the noise surrounding head coach Joe Judge continues to get louder. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan and ex-Philadelphia Eagles GM...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Had This to Say About Kenny Golladay’s Production Struggles

When the Giants made receiver Kenny Golladay their top offensive target during last year’s free-agent period, they envisioned a skyscraper receiver capable of winning contested catches and giving quarterback Daniel Jones something he didn’t have since taking over as the teams' starter: a legitimate X-receiver. Unfortunately, Golladay’s production...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
