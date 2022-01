An Adobe Student discount isn't just small change: it can make a serious dent in the amount you pay for an all-Apps Creative Cloud subscription. The amount of discount varies a little from time to time, and place to place. But at time of writing, you can save 62% in the US (down from $52.99 to $19.99 a month), 67% in the UK (down from £49.94 to £16.24 a month) and 71% in Australia (down from AU$76.99 to AU$21.99 a month). In this article, we explain who's eligible for an Adobe Student discount and how you can get one.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO