My Hero Academia has dropped some pretty harsh news about Izuku Midoriya's best hero technology with the newest chapter of the series! It's been a rough road for Izuku Midoriya since the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and even more so during the Final Act of the series as he went on a short vigilante stint that wrecked him both physically and mentally. After getting some sense knocked back into him by his classmates, Izuku is now getting ready for the next phase of the battle and needs some repairs to his gear. Unfortunately, it seems like that's no longer going to be possible.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO