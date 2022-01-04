ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15,000+ New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – COVID-19 numbers continue to soar in Orange County with 15,427 new cases and 5 deaths reported Monday by the Orange County Health Care Agency .

With the newly reported cases, Orange County has now surpassed 350,000 cumulative cases with 5,895 deaths to date. There are currently 545 cases currently hospitalized, including 104 cases currently in Intensive Care Units.

With cases surging, COVID-19 testing has become more and more difficult with longer wait times.

The wait for COVID testing outside of Lake Forest City Hall was at least two hours Monday morning. The line snaked through the parking lot and wrapped around the front of the building.

“I was very surprised. I thought it would go quickly but it went pretty slow,” said Jane Bayer, a Lake Forest resident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsqdS_0dbzzkOj00

(CBSLA)

Bayer had an appointment for testing and she wanted to be sure that she’s COVID free after having cold symptoms last week.

“I was going to have lunch with my elderly parents this week and I’m not sure if I had the flu last week, just mild symptoms, just wanted to make sure,” said Bayer. “I [also] had a couple other gatherings and I just wanted to be sure I wouldn’t expose anybody.”

As Omicron cases are soaring, so is the demand for testing.

“Well, we have a lot of cases at my work. I work retail. I just wanted to be on the safe side,” said Rana Baharmand, a Lake Forest resident. “I don’t have any symptoms, but I had the day off [and] I thought I might as well come in.”

Across the southland, Sky9 flew over several testing sites Monday morning and found cars filled with people waiting for their swabs. In Boyle Heights at White Memorial Hospital, a white tent was the staging area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEAo1_0dbzzkOj00

(CBSLA)

Meanwhile at Dodger Stadium, cars stacked up in a long line. In Baldwin Park, a serpentine of cars wound around the top level of the parking structure at Kaiser Permanente where more COVID testing was available.

At lunch time, for nearly a mile along La Palma Avenue in Anaheim, patients waited outside of a Kaiser facility to get to the drive thru testing. At Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, boxes of free home tests are being handed out. People can request to have them mailed to their homes.

“We want to make sure that people don’t go to work sick. They don’t go to school sick. School is starting back up,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, of the Orange County Health Care Agency, says supplies are low nationally for rapid tests, but if you plan ahead PCR tests are available with results in one to two days.

“Nationally, there’s a shortage and if you need to have them, unfortunately it does come at a cost,” said Dr. Bredehoft

That cost can run as high as $150 to $200. Orange County residents can go to the Orange County Health Care Agency website for details about free at home test kits that provide results within a day or two.

Comments / 7

Daniel
6d ago

new cases of covid is not relevant just.like new cases of the flu are irrelevant. How many need hospitalization or due is relevant. Also relevant is how.manu of those new cases are mild and what therapeutics did they take?

Reply(3)
6
Impeach them all.
5d ago

Really ?? Can you please give us the names of the Hospitals where all these cases were reported. That would be great. Because there's nothing but crickets at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. And some tumbleweed rolling on by. LYING MEDIA MOBS.

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS LA

LA County Sets New Record With 45,584 Positive COVID-19 Cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County set a new daily record for COVID-19 positive cases. Public health officials Sunday recorded 45,584 new cases and 13 deaths. Of those, 3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This new number trumps the record set just two days ago – 43,712 – by nearly 2,000 additional cases. Experts indicate that the drastic increase of numbers over recent weeks can be attributed to the surge in testing, especially with all Los Angeles Unified School District students being tested, a requirement set by the district prior to school restarting on Tuesday. The county also reported that the positivity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sets Yet Another Record As Daily COVID Infection Number Tops 43,000

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the third time in a week and second time in two days, Los Angeles County has set a record for new COVID-19 infections, reporting more than 43,000 new cases and 28 virus-related fatalities. The 43,712 infections reported Friday is the highest daily total of the entire pandemic, breaking the record set Thursday, when 37,215 new cases were announced. Last Friday, the county announced a then-record 27,091 infections. Long lines to get COVID tests in Los Angeles are an ongoing issue for many residents. Jose Silerio said he got lucky Saturday when he found a brand new COVID testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Reports Another 34,448 Cases of Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 34,448 new positive COVID-19 tests and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday, amid an accelerated surge in transmission driven by the Omicron variant. The number of those patients in intensive care was 411, up from 391 on Friday and 352 on Thursday. Many of those patients entered the hospital for another reason and only discovered they had the coronavirus after a mandated COVID test, according to local officials. And while still well short of the peak hospitalization numbers seen last winter — when more than 8,000 COVID-positive patients filled hospitals — the rising...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Local Testing Facilities Struggle With Staffing, Supply Shortages As Demand For COVID-19 Tests Soar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles County continues to reach new all-time highs for daily COVID-19 cases and lines at local testing sites only getting longer, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he’s activated the California National Guard to help with testing. (CBSLA) In North Hollywood at Total Testing Solutions, the lines were long and patience was thin as dozens of people waited in their cars for COVID-19 tests Friday. “My appointment was for about 4:15 p.m. this afternoon and I’ve been waiting for about 50 minutes,” Mina McCoy told CBSLA. Many people, though are determined to get a test even if there’s a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Demonstrators March To North Hollywood Police Station Ahead Of Slain Girl’s Funeral

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A public viewing was held Saturday for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired during a police shooting at a North Hollywood clothing store on Dec. 23. The viewing was held at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. Later Saturday, a group of demonstrators marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice over the girl’s killing. Valentina Orellana-Peralta (Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP) Valentina’s funeral is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA’s First Reported Case Of Flurona Detected At COVID Testing Site Near Getty Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first reported case of flurona – having both influenza and coronavirus at the same time– has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center across the street from the Getty Center. The patient was described only as a teenage boy with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. He and his family had just returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and he was the only member experiencing symptoms. He was the only one in his family to test positive for both viruses, but one of his parents has tested positive for COVID. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kelly Ernby, Orange County Deputy DA And Assembly Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died of COVID-19 complications. She was 46. Ernby, who specialized in environmental and consumer law, joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2011. District Attorney Todd Spitzer described her as “an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney.” The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby. pic.twitter.com/w0idy6sqbD — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) January 3, 2022 “Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team,” Spitzer...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles Fire, Police Departments Grappling With COVID Outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — First responders in the City of Los Angeles have been hit hard by this latest surge of COVID-19 infections, but Mayor Eric Garcetti says they have been preparing for the possibility that so many police officers and firefighters might be waylaid all at the same time. Both the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the LAPD are grappling with hundreds of their ranks out due to a COVID infection. But Garcetti says he has approved overtime so that both agencies can continue to respond quickly to emergencies. Chief Ralph Terrazas says 7% of his staff – nearly 300...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Offers To Mail Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits To Residents

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as Southern Californians return from their holiday trips and get ready to return to school and work. County health departments have ramped up testing across the region, but Los Angeles County is going a step further by offering to mail free, at-home COVID nasal swab tests to its residents. The LA County Home Test Collection program is offering free, at-home COVID nasal swab test kit via mail to all LA county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed. Sign up to have a test kit delivered to your home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cal State Los Angeles To Begin Spring Semester Remotely For 3 Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cal State Los Angeles will begin the spring semester with three weeks of remote classes due to the spread of COVID-19, the university president announced Tuesday. In a message to the campus community Tuesday, CSULA President William A. Covino said all classes will be held remotely when the semester starts on Jan. 24, and the remote instruction will continue until Feb. 11. He said the start of the semester “coincides with what public health experts expect to be the peak of the largest surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.” “By allowing the peak of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Experts Weigh In On Children Going Back To School While LA COVID Cases Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Experts are urging Los Angeles County residents to take safety measures as a surge of COVID cases makes some parents nervous about sending their children back to school after winter break. The Burbank School district held an emergency meeting to discuss a delay in students returning to school due to the surge of cases. The district decided not to delay, so students will return to classes Monday as planned. “A lot of teachers who traveled did the right thing: they went to get their testing but they don’t have the results yet, so they don’t feel safe returning,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Start Of New Year Comes With Familiar Concerns As COVID-19 Cases Spike In LA County, Elsewhere

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Though it’s a new year, similar concerns were mounting from the previous year as COVID-19 cases continued to climb across the Southland. The latest state figures from Saturday show the number of coronavirus patients in LA County hospitals rose 1,628, which was up more than 160 since the previous day. Of those patients, 246 were in intensive care, up sharply from Friday. As of Friday, the Department of Public Health recorded more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases. That was far more than last winter’s peak of 16,000 cases a day. The daily totals have been doubling every two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
