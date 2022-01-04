A Year After January 6 Capitol Riot, Hundreds Face Charges But Questions Remain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just one year after the U.S. Capitol building was stormed by a mob of former President Trump’s supporters who were angry about a free and fair election that President Joe Biden won, the images of that day are still difficult for many to watch. Memories of what happened, especially for those who were there, are still very fresh. RELATED: Watch The CBSNLA Town Hall – “January 6: One Year Later” “Well, of course it’s hard to believe that 12 months has passed, and I guess that’s because for those of us on The Hill and maybe for many people...

