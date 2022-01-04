A Year After January 6 Capitol Riot, Hundreds Face Charges But Questions Remain

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A year after the deadly Capitol riot, a small New Jersey community is remembering a hero lost that day.
The chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was overwhelming. Law enforcement was outnumbered. But Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick did his best to defend those inside.
“It’s sad that he went defending America against Americans,” said Ken Sicknick, Brian’s brother.
He died a day later after suffering multiple strokes.
“Sadness, anger, I mean, you name the emotion, it’s every day I’m dealing with it,” Sicknick told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick...
