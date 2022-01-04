ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO says latest COVID-19 surge hits hard for CareSouth Carolina

By Courtney Rowles
wpde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPDE — CareSouth Carolina's longtime CEO Ann Lewis said they've always prepared for the worst with coronavirus because it could take a turn at any given time. However, Lewis said this last surge with the Omnicron variant has really hit them hard. "It’s past our imagination. I will...

South Carolina is seeing worst COVID surge ever, should we be concerned?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is experiencing the worst surge of COVID-19 cases the state has ever seen, and as of Wednesday, 5.9% of all cases in South Carolina since the pandemic began have occurred over the last 7 days, but some have said they’re not concerned, as the Omicron variant might cause more mild illness.
Deadline

Actors Fund Home, Once Hard Hit By Covid-19, Is Virus-Free, But Fund’s CEO Caught Omicron

The Actors Fund Home in New Jersey, which saw the death of 10 residents during the horrific early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now free of the coronavirus. That’s despite the Omicron variant spike that’s now sweeping the country. As a precaution, all visitations to the retirement home in Englewood have been suspended. Joe Benincasa, the Fund’s president and CEO,tested positive recently, but is now negative. Fully vaccinated and boosted, he received a monoclonal antibody infusion ten days ago. “I picked up Omicron two weeks ago and am now testing negative and feeling good,” he told Deadline. “So far, no residents have Covid,” he said. “Because of the Omicron spike, we suspended visitations yesterday for two weeks.” “Everything is also good,” he noted, at the Fund’s low-income and special needs residences in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and West Hollywood. “We are being very cautious and hoping for the best,” he said. “Here’s to a New Year with Covid under control.”
WLWT 5

COVID-19 surges making it hard to get tested

CINCINNATI — Lindsey Marty knew she and her son were symptomatic during the holidays, but she says she wants to know for sure. “I’m starting with a cough and some congestion. My son woke up with cough and congestion, so we just want to be prepared “. As...
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
Person
Ann Lewis
KIII 3News

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 hard to track during surge, health director says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County health officials are having trouble trying to track breakthrough cases during the current COVID-19 surge. Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the number of people testing positive is so high, it has become near impossible for her staff to provide everyone with the with the information about how many of those who test positive are vaccinated or not.
heraldadvocate.com

CareSouth Carolina welcomes newest provider in CSC McColl office

MCCOLL – CareSouth Carolina announced Tasha Smith, MSW, LMSW, as the latest provider in the McColl Health & Wellness Center. Smith came to CareSouth Carolina as an intern in 2020 and said she likes the “whole patient approach” that CSC uses to treat its patients. “We work...
