Biden Strategy On Ukraine - Talks But Clear Costs For Russia

By Shaun Tandon, Francesco Fontemaggi
 6 days ago
From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in...

