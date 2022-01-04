ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Experts explain how best to view the Quadrantid meteor shower

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkjcQ_0dbzyEJO00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is expected to peak over the next few days.

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower takes place in the first week of January. Under perfect conditions, you can see between 60 and 200 meteors per hour. The activity range is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, but it only lasts about six hours, according to the American Meteor Society .

Predictions for the best times to see the meteor shower vary among experts. The American Meteor Society predicts it should peak between Sunday night and Monday morning. However, The International Meteor Organization says the shower will peak on Monday night around 8:40 p.m. Universal Time and continue through Tuesday.

VIEW TODAY’S WEATHER FORECAST

You can find out how clear it will be at night by checking out this meteor spotting tool map from Time and Date.com. The tool allows you to enter a date range along with a location, and see the times with the best visibility of the shower.

Due to the poor weather conditions in January, experts from Earthsky.org say these meteors are not well seen from the Southern Hemisphere. For those who are watching in the Northern Hemisphere, you should look to the north-northeastern sky after midnight and high in the sky before dawn.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. In The Sky says shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

A cold wind with snow showers on Friday

Friday will be windy and much colder with clouds, some sunshine, and scattered snow showers and flurries. The snow showers will bring another covering to an inch or so in places, especially near and west of Route 219. Temperatures will hold mostly in the lower 20s with some places staying in the teens for a good portion of the day. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a seasonably cold day despite a good deal of sunshine. While some places will start the day in the lower teens to the single digits, highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Weather#Comet#Quadrantid#Newsnation#Time#Earthsky Org#The Sky#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

The Poor Painter – Paint Party brings out your inner artist

Tabitha Shimer from The Poor Painter – Paint Party stops by Studio 814 to talk about her upcoming paint parties. Shimer, who is an art teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School, provides opportunities for people right here in the 814 to have some fun creating memories and works of art. She shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to paint a beautiful blue flower.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1.7.22 - Mrs. Hribar's 4th Grade Class, Forest Hills Elementary

1.7.22 - Mrs. Hribar's 4th Grade Class, Forest Hills Elementary. 1.7.22 - Mrs. Hribar's 4th Grade Class, Forest Hills Elementary. Clearfield County commissioners reassessing tax rate. Destination PA: Fire and Ice come together in Somerset County. Centre County Administrator Retiring. McKnight to lead economic association. Saxton Councilman Larry Miller talks...
FOREST HILLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – WE SOLD IT!

Perry Wellington Realty sells a lot of properties… A LOT. People might actually be surprised by the number every year so the Perry team fills you in and talks about the inventory they roll through. With that said, Perry Wellington 4.5 brings back a popular segment with ‘WE SOLD...
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market News and Updates in the New Year

Perry Wellington Realty kicked off 2022 being named #1 in sales by AHAR MLS and is ready to take on the year that’s ahead of us. How’s the market looking? The team takes a look at some articles out this week and discusses the market, home prices, and more.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Impress your guests with Chef Terry’s Brie en Croute

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern whips up his signature Brie en Croute. Try the recipe below:. Sugar to dust the onion (encourages carmelization) Dust surface with flour, roll puff pastry out slightly, lay brie on pastry, put onions on brie, pull pastry over and seal edges with egg wash. Lightly garnish with sesame seeds.
RECIPES
WTAJ

Patton Township board debating about introducing a new mask ordinance

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Patton Township board voted 3-2 during a meeting Monday to draft a new mask ordinance due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. Previously throughout August 2020 until the spring of 2021, Patton Township did have a mask ordinance requiring them to be worn in public places. However, Township Manager Doug Erickson pointed out that the previous one had statewide directives as well as guidance from the governor’s office and the CDC so the question of how they would enforce the mandate remains.
PATTON, PA
WTAJ

Logan Township police searching for man with multiple felony warrants

Logan Township police searching for man with multiple felony warrants. Logan Township police searching for man with multiple felony warrants. Clearfield County commissioners reassessing tax rate. Destination PA: Fire and Ice come together in Somerset County. Centre County Administrator Retiring. McKnight to lead economic association. Saxton Councilman Larry Miller talks...
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy