Georgia couple die in Gatlinburg crash

By Melissa Greene
 6 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Georgia couple is dead after the vehicle they were riding in ran off the roadway and overturned on a Gatlinburg road.

Matthew Lee Hines, 22, and his passenger, Ava Mae Freeman, 20, died in the crash along Wiley Oakley Road Sunday, Jan. 2 on Wiley Oakley Road.

A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 2015 GMC Sierra was negotiating a curve when it ran off the roadway on the right, colliding with an earthen embankment and overturning on the driver’s side. Both Hines and Freeman died as a result of the wreck. Their deaths are being investigated by the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Wiley Oakley Drive is a winding back road that connects the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on the spur with Ski Mountain Road.

