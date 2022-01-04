Georgia couple die in Gatlinburg crash
GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Georgia couple is dead after the vehicle they were riding in ran off the roadway and overturned on a Gatlinburg road.READ: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at White Pine gas station
Matthew Lee Hines, 22, and his passenger, Ava Mae Freeman, 20, died in the crash along Wiley Oakley Road Sunday, Jan. 2 on Wiley Oakley Road.
A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 2015 GMC Sierra was negotiating a curve when it ran off the roadway on the right, colliding with an earthen embankment and overturning on the driver’s side. Both Hines and Freeman died as a result of the wreck. Their deaths are being investigated by the Gatlinburg Police Department.
Wiley Oakley Drive is a winding back road that connects the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on the spur with Ski Mountain Road.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0