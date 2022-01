Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Imagine that you've just landed a new job. You successfully climbed up the next rung of the corporate ladder. You earned your seat at the table. As an ambitious career person, you're excited and proud of yourself because you have arrived. But almost immediately as you sit down at that table, you begin to question yourself. You think, “Who am I to be leading this work?"

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO