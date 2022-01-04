ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Dexter Morgan Finally Get Arrested in the 'Dexter: New Blood' Finale? Our Prediction

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Dexter: New Blood. The season finale of Dexter: New Blood is rapidly approaching. Does this mean the end for Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) secret side hustle? Or will Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) take up his father's bloody...

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall’s Mom Pitched Hilarious Idea for a Season of Show

Michael C. Hall has played a serial killer off and on for the last 15 years or so. With Dexter: New Blood, he reprises his role as everyone’s favorite killer. Now look, us fans love Dexter. He is complex, conflicted, humourous in the darkest way, and just so fun to watch. However, when it comes to Hall playing the role, not everyone is a huge fan. Mainly, his mom. She is proud of her son and his accomplishments, of course, but she just wishes he didn’t portray such a killer.
'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
The Season 3 Premiere of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Left You With Questions About This Couple (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead. Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially here — and the premiere didn't waste any time dropping bombshells on viewers. Going into the inaugural episode of the season, we saw where many of the members of the 126 ended up after it was disbanded. By the end of the episode, the snowstorm that had hit Austin left many of them in precarious situations (that, of course, the episode didn't provide resolutions to just yet).
‘Dexter: New Blood’: Harrison May Go Over the Line in Upcoming Finale

Dexter: New Blood, like Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus, quickly inching closer and closer to the finale for the season. Yes, Outsiders, it’s already here with the stakes and interest in Dexter: New Blood soaring on Showtime. A lot of folks have theories and thoughts as to how the series will wrap up in the finale. One possible situation involves Dexter’s son Harrison who may really go over the line in an upcoming finale.
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Trailer Features Dexter Teaching Harrison His Code: VIDEO

In a promo for Dexter: New Blood episode 9, we finally see Dexter share the code with his son Harrison. We know from the original series that the code was passed down to Dexter by his adopted father, Harry. He was around the same age that Harrison is now. The code exists to help their “Dark Passenger” and to curb their need to kill. Above all, the code teaches them how to satisfy these urges while remaining safe.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Wraps Up Serial Killer’s Story

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. It’s truly the end of an era as the fate of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has been sealed in the final episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. And whether or not fans like the ending this time around, there’s no going back. “Dexter Morgan is dead,” series showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed to Deadline in a conversation that will run immediately following this recap. Nearly a decade after America’s favorite fictional serial killer disappeared into a Miami hurricane in the original series finale, in New Blood it is revealed...
Dexter: New Blood Recap: It Feels Good to Be Bad

Since the very first episode of New Blood, I’ve been rooting for the death of Dexter Morgan. Looking back at the span of the fictional life of this character, he’s had a good run. He survived a bloody and traumatic childhood. He was taught a code to give a purpose to his murderous inclinations. He made an interesting and lucrative career for himself. He was, at times, a good brother and, at times, a good partner. He resurfaced the Miami Beach seafloor with the bodies of hundreds of evildoers. And he brought a son into this world, Harrison, whom he is just now letting into his life not out of guilt but out of love. The only place he has to go from here is his grave. His real grave this time, not another fake-out do-over where he pops up in a new city under a different name. The only possible outcome for New Blood that will leave fans with the sense of this all having been worth something is for this character to die and make way for something new in the form of his progeny. And I’d be comfortable at this point in placing a wager on that very thing taking place in episode ten. But what will that look like for Harrison, who has come all this way to suffer so much? Just as he’s starting to get that father figure he’s been desperately seeking out his whole young life, what will it do to his emotional psyche to lose it all over again? I think we’re about to find out.
“Dexter: New Blood” Is A Moving Lesson In Reparenting and Recovery

*The following contains major spoilers for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. America’s most lovable serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is back! The red-headed murderer with a heart of gold returns in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, a continuation of the award winning Showtime series Dexter. Eight years after the titular blood spatter analyst drove his boat into the eye of a Miami hurricane, Dexter emerges, this time as Jim Lindsay, a peaceful outdoorsman in the remote town of Iron Creek, New York. He’s managed to control his urge to kill by isolating himself and stalking wild game in the snowy forests near his log cabin. But his Dark Passenger begins to resurface and Dexter finds himself falling back into old and deadly patterns. Combined with the return of his now teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott), it’s only a matter of time before the life he’s so desperately tried to create comes crashing down around him. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD argues that maybe it’s time for the secrecy and lies to end.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale theory: Why Harrison could kill Angela

With the Dexter: New Blood finale just a handful of days away now, why not start diving into some theories?. The first order of business that we have for you today relates to Angela Bishop, the character who seems to be the biggest threat right now to Dexter Morgan and his future. Remember that she is actively looking into everything from recent events to the Bay Harbor Butcher from years ago; she also has that note now that “Jim Lindsay” is responsible for the death of Matt Caldwell. More than likely, she’s going to do everything that she can in order to take Dexter down.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale photo: Why is Dexter at the station?

In just a matter of days the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is poised to air on Showtime, and all things could come to a boil. The biggest challenge Dexter Morgan may face here, ultimately, is one that he will not expect. Angela Bishop has already been digging into him and at this point, she’s got a pretty significant piece of evidence. Whether or not she can tie those metal rods to Dexter killing Matt Caldwell, though, remains to be seen.
