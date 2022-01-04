Will Dexter Morgan Finally Get Arrested in the 'Dexter: New Blood' Finale? Our Prediction

Since the very first episode of New Blood, I’ve been rooting for the death of Dexter Morgan. Looking back at the span of the fictional life of this character, he’s had a good run. He survived a bloody and traumatic childhood. He was taught a code to give a purpose to his murderous inclinations. He made an interesting and lucrative career for himself. He was, at times, a good brother and, at times, a good partner. He resurfaced the Miami Beach seafloor with the bodies of hundreds of evildoers. And he brought a son into this world, Harrison, whom he is just now letting into his life not out of guilt but out of love. The only place he has to go from here is his grave. His real grave this time, not another fake-out do-over where he pops up in a new city under a different name. The only possible outcome for New Blood that will leave fans with the sense of this all having been worth something is for this character to die and make way for something new in the form of his progeny. And I’d be comfortable at this point in placing a wager on that very thing taking place in episode ten. But what will that look like for Harrison, who has come all this way to suffer so much? Just as he’s starting to get that father figure he’s been desperately seeking out his whole young life, what will it do to his emotional psyche to lose it all over again? I think we’re about to find out.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO