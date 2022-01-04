ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams look to cut out Stafford's errors before it costs them

By DAN GREENSPAN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Wins are piling up for the Los Angeles Rams. So too are turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford. With the playoffs in sight, the two are unlikely to continue to coexist, something Stafford knows all too well after the Rams escaped with a 20-19 victory at the Baltimore...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Rams can turn Matthew Stafford into more than a postseason liability

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in March, it did two things. It continued the team’s practice of giving up high draft picks for premier talent, and it moved the franchise’s quarterback position from good to great, at least in the abstract. Throughout his career in Detroit, the first-overall pick in the 2009 draft (Stafford) had shown the ability to do more things consistently at a much higher level than the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft (Goff) had ever displayed. The idea was that Stafford would become the perfect interpreter of head coach and offensive shot-caller Sean McVay’s system, and that this costly transaction would pay immediate dividends.
NFL
