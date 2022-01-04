ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Vikings

Webster County Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out some of the top performances from...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Green Bay#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ bold declaration on Vikings future as rumors swirl of big changes

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins missed last week’s game as he was placed on the reserve/COVID list. Cousins, who is reportedly in line to start the Vikings’ Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears, per Chad Graff of The Athletic, spoke to reporters on a variety of topics, including his future in Minnesota. With rumors swirling about big changes in Minnesota, Cousins made a bold declaration about his future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Had Some Big Returns At Practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they continue to get healthier as the regular season draws to a close. Center Josh Myers, who has not played since October 17, and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this season, were back at practice today. It’s possible that both could be factors in the postseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kirk Cousins back with the Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings after missing their Week 17 loss to the Packers while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Cousins was placed on the list last Friday and Sunday’s game was only the second that he’s missed since joining the team in 2018. That number will not grow to three this weekend.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy