Golf

Save $20 bucks on this must-have PutterBall backyard golf game

By Audacy Staff
 6 days ago

Whether you're heading to a friend's house or are throwing a shindig yourself, thinking of fun things to do with your buddies isn't always easy. Sure, a game of beer pong is always fun, but how many times can you really play that game and still be excited about it?

If you love a good game of beer pong, but could spice things up a bit, this PutterBall backyard golf game is exactly what your parties need. A combination of golf and your favorite drinking game, this fun activity lets you get your buzz on as you practice your putt, ideal for both avid golfers and those who have never stepped foot on the green in their life. Right now, you can knock $20 bucks off the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game 's normal price with code PUTTER10 at check-out.

Featured in Golf Digest, GOLF, Men's Humor, and USAG, PutterBall is revolutionizing the world of party games, as it adds a fun and exciting flare to this timeless drinking game. Whether you're in your backyard in the middle of summer or at a tailgate before a winter football game, PutterBall is incredibly easy to set up and play. And since it folds up into a carryable, compact box, you can easily take it just about anywhere.

The PutterBall backyard golf game comes with everything you need to play, including the portable turf board , two standard 31-inch mini-golf putters, two balls, and 12 turf hole covers. All you need to do is bring your favorite beer, hard-seltzer, or whatever you want to play with, and the fun will commence! You can even opt to play it alcohol-free, serving as a great game to play with the entire family.

Named Amazon's Choice with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, it's no secret that PutterBall is one of today's most exciting party games around. Even Golf Digest called the game "awesome," noting its super fun, easy-to-play design.

Right now, you can knock $20 bucks off the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game 's normal price with code PUTTER10 at check-out, making it just $169 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits While Traveling On Vacation: Photos

New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend. Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Footage captures moment massive coconut crab snaps golf club in half with just its claw

Footage of a massive Coconut crab snapping a golf club in half with its claw on Christmas Island has gone viral after the footage was shared on Reddit. In the clip, a group of friends, who have just finished the sixth hole on a course on Christmas Island, an Australian territory located in the Indian Ocean recorded footage of the enormous creature which had scaled up one of the men’s golfing bags and latched itself onto a club.
ANIMALS
golfmagic.com

Golfer makes HOLE-IN-ONE and ALBATROSS in one round of golf

A golfer recorded an incredible feat that neither Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus have ever achieved in their golf careers by recording a hole-in-one and an albatross in one round of golf. Irish golfer Rowan McCarthy slammed home an ace on the par-3 12th at Wembley Golf Course in Australia...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why players are wearing ribbons to honor Tony Finau’s family this week

Viewers tuning into the Sentry Tournament of Champions might have noticed a number of players and caddies wearing green ribbons on their hats. The reason is unfortunately a tragic one, as Tipa Galeai, the father of Alayna Galea'i-Finau and father-in-law of Tony Finau, has passed. Alayna confirmed the display in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
ANIMALS
theplaystationbrahs.com

Must Play Indie Games of 2021

2021 was a rough year for everyone but that didn’t mean the Indie games were lacking. Here is my list of must play indie games of 2021. Thank you for all the support and here is to another year of great indie games!. Follow The Brahs on Twitter https://twitter.com/thepsbrahs?s=21.
VIDEO GAMES
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

The tragic reason why PGA Tour pros are wearing green ribbons this week

Justin Thomas was wearing one. As was his caddie, longtime looper Jim “Bones” Mackay. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed, too. And, of course, Tony Finau had a green ribbon fastened to the side of his hat.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "Tiger Woods' son better than me"

"Tiger Woods' son Charlie is far more talented than I was at his age. I am sure that if he continues on this path, we will soon see him play on big stages." Jon Rahm, number 1 in men's golf, thus enhances the talent of Charlie Woods who, following in the footsteps of his champion father, has left even the big names in the sport enchanted.
GOLF
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s mom, dimes and one of the best promises you’ll hear

You can thank Mary Mickelson. You see her son this week, on the 18th hole on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, from over 300 out, slicing a driver (!) from off the fairway and dropping it on the green, and now the longtime shot-making bravado makes a little more sense. Or you read his tweets, or hear his cracks, or know of his bets, and now the longtime boldness has a bit of a backstory. And it’s this:
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka hits a wedge shot on PGA Tour that goes 10,000 YARDS

Brooks Koepka was seen hitting a pitching wedge that went more than 10,000 yards over the back of the green at the par-3 11th hole on day one at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Okay, we joke. But Toptracer certainly thought it did... aided by a serious malfunction in...
GOLF
Dallas Observer

Burger Schmurger Smashes the Backyard Burger Game

You should do burgers, his friends exclaimed. Meh, burger schmurger, he responded sarcastically. For Dave Culwell, burgers were never in the equation, but maybe his math was never right. His friends and his 13-year-old daughter kept the pressure on. Every backyard cookout they would say, “How about a burger schmurger?”
DALLAS, TX
