Save $20 bucks on this must-have PutterBall backyard golf game

Whether you're heading to a friend's house or are throwing a shindig yourself, thinking of fun things to do with your buddies isn't always easy. Sure, a game of beer pong is always fun, but how many times can you really play that game and still be excited about it?

If you love a good game of beer pong, but could spice things up a bit, this PutterBall backyard golf game is exactly what your parties need. A combination of golf and your favorite drinking game, this fun activity lets you get your buzz on as you practice your putt, ideal for both avid golfers and those who have never stepped foot on the green in their life. Right now, you can knock $20 bucks off the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game 's normal price with code PUTTER10 at check-out.

Featured in Golf Digest, GOLF, Men's Humor, and USAG, PutterBall is revolutionizing the world of party games, as it adds a fun and exciting flare to this timeless drinking game. Whether you're in your backyard in the middle of summer or at a tailgate before a winter football game, PutterBall is incredibly easy to set up and play. And since it folds up into a carryable, compact box, you can easily take it just about anywhere.

The PutterBall backyard golf game comes with everything you need to play, including the portable turf board , two standard 31-inch mini-golf putters, two balls, and 12 turf hole covers. All you need to do is bring your favorite beer, hard-seltzer, or whatever you want to play with, and the fun will commence! You can even opt to play it alcohol-free, serving as a great game to play with the entire family.

Named Amazon's Choice with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, it's no secret that PutterBall is one of today's most exciting party games around. Even Golf Digest called the game "awesome," noting its super fun, easy-to-play design.

