ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The New Year is a way to clean up, Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’

By Shireen Sandoval
WSVN-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new me. A lot of people see the start of a new year as a time to clean up their act. There’s a new show premiering tonight on Fox that’s all about taking care of messes, but it’s much, much bigger than spilled wine or a dirty...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

The Cleaning Lady Scours Up an Ambitious, Entertaining Start on FOX

In the current TV atmosphere where streaming is king, it has been a while since a network drama has made waves. But FOX’s The Cleaning Lady might have the right ingredients to break through. Based on an Argentinian drama and developed by Miranda Kwok, the hourlong thriller series follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaning lady, who takes any cleaning job she can get to save up money for her son’s autoimmune disease treatment. One night, she attends a late underground fight and witnesses a murder, and the only thing that saves her life is her offer to clean up the crime scene. But after she finishes that job, she isn’t allowed to just wash her hands of it; she’s now forever entangled with the crime lord and has to use her smarts to duck the FBI and get what she needs for her son.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, The...
TV SERIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ premieres on Fox

NCIS (CBS at 9) An officer is suspected of selling stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones. Tough Love With Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) A military family’s century-old house doesn’t provide adequate space to host parties and get-togethers. NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s...
TV SERIES
beyondthemic.com

Actress Elodie Yung on “The Cleaning Lady”

We’re joined on the Starline by a French film and television actress that came alive as Elektra in Daredevil. Now you’ll see her in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady”. We welcome Elodie Yung. Good Morning Elodie, let’s go Beyond the Mic. You character Thony is caught...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Deco
Person
Thony
wfxb.com

Greg and Audra Uncover Clues for Tonight’s Premiere of “The Cleaning Lady” on Fox

Greg and Audra receive a package from “The Cleaning Lady,” the latest show to premiere on Fox. They follow instructions to reveal clues for tonight’s show. The series follows a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the united states for medical treatment to save her ailing son. She soon discovers her path won’t be as straightforward as she had hoped. So, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. The Cleaning Lady airs Monday at 9 p.m. on WFXB Fox-TV.
TV SERIES
yoursun.com

Everyone has a justification in Fox mob drama ‘The Cleaning Lady’

That’s the question driving Fox’s new series “The Cleaning Lady,” which premiered Jan. 3. The heart of the mob drama is Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian doctor-turned-maid who left the Philippines to seek treatment in the United States for her son’s life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. But when she becomes entwined in a gangster’s world after witnessing a murder, her own life is on the line unless she keeps cleaning up their spills.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleaning Lady#Cambodian#Fbi
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ On Fox, Where An Undocumented Cambodian Doctor Is Forced To Clean Up After The Local Cartel

The first week of January has become a de facto second Premiere Week for the broadcast networks, where they introduce new midseason shows and old favorites (This Is Us, black-ish) that were being held out of the fall. First up is Fox with a series about a doctor from Cambodia who is a cleaning person in Las Vegas, waiting for a live-saving operation for her son, when she gets embroiled in cartel business.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

THE CLEANING LADY: Season 1, Episode 1: TNT Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [Fox]

The Cleaning Lady TNT Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. Fox‘s The Cleaning Lady: Season 1, Episode 1: TNT plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. The Cleaning Lady stars Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Eva De Dominici, Vincent Piazza, Ivo Nandi, Phillip Garcia, Michelle Campbell, Martha Millan, Joseph Garcia, Nicole Butler, Valentino LaSalle, and Sebastien LaSalle.
TV SERIES
WTOK-TV

After Christmas clean up ideas for a fresh start to the new year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - End of the year cleaning may be on your to-do list as 2021 wraps up soon. If so, there are efficient ways to say goodbye to unwanted household items. Instead of dealing with crowded stores or long lines just to return a Christmas gift you don’t want, you can simply decide to re-gift the item to a person who could appreciate it...and guess what...it’s OK. “Well it’s OK because no one should keep things that they don’t want, and no one should keep things that they don’t need. People need things and we don’t need them. You know… and so, let’s pass them around. Let’s give them to someone that can benefit from them,” said Betty Lou Jones- Local Coordinator for Keep Meridian Beautiful.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
imdb.com

Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Was "Literally Pushed on Top of Me" During Their First Date

Holly Madison is reflecting on her past romance with the late Hugh Hefner. The Girls Next Door star, who dated the Playboy magazine founder between 2001 and 2008, recently opened up about the early days of their relationship. Speaking on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast during the Dec. 13 episode, Holly recalled her first date with the late media mogul, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 after going into cardiac arrest and suffering respiratory failure. According to Holly, she initially agreed to go out with Hugh after there was a "spot open" when one of his girlfriends had left the mansion in 2001. "I didn't really know what went on with them sexually," the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy